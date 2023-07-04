Just over 10 years ago, a pair of arsonists terrorized Accomack County, Virginia, for five months. In November of 2022, WBOC took a look back at the chaos and damage that was wrought during those months and the lasting impact of the arsons in our special, "Burning Down Accomack - 10 Years Later.”
That special has now recently garnered an Emmy Award thanks to the excellent work of WBOC’s Assistant News Director Bill Mich, News Director Ron Krisulevicz, and Anchor Steve Hammond.
We are proud to re-air the award-winning special at 7:00 pm tonight, July 4th, on WBOC. You can also watch it on the WBOC News app, the WBOC website, and the WBOC Facebook page. Congratulations to Bill, Ron, and Steve and we hope you join us for tonight's special presentation!