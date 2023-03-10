Spray Paint Vandals Strike In Caroline County

DENTON, Md. - Graffiti concerns in parts of Caroline county.
Early Thursday morning vandals spray-painted two cars in Denton and defaces several areas on the road and road signs along Harmony Rd.
Signs of black and pink spray paint lead Denton Police to believe all of the scenes were linked.
Pictured is what a Savannah Overlook neighbor, Kayla Trippett's car looked like.
She says it left her wondering why someone would do this. "Having someone invade your privacy... the worst part is we have a ring camera and it didn't catch that because it came from the other side of the car. It's just one of those frustrating situations wear now I don't know who did it. I don't know if it was just a child being mischievous, or an adult being malicious and it kind of gives you that wondering in your head," says Trippett.
Trippett added because it happened to someone else in her
neighborhood, she doesn't feel it was targeted toward her. But, it's still a concern. "I think our number one concern is that we have a 2-year-old in the house and seeing these things from the camera. Luckily we were not here when it happened but my husband works and my daughter is with me 24/7 and we have cameras for a reason. So when you can't see something like that, it's frustrating," says Trippett.
Denton police say the graffiti is no laughing matter.
Chief George Bacorn says, "well, it's aggravating. Our folks in the community don't need to deal with having to clean this mess up. I think that the mindset of whoever did this is probably thinking they're being funny and mischievous but it's not. It's damaging and costly."
