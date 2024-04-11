GEORGETOWN, Del. - Across Delmarva, blood stocks have been running low, making some blood banks such as the Delmarva Blood Bank wish they could squeeze blood from a stone.
With supplies dwindling the blood bank issued its first Blood Emergency of the year.
Blood supply shortages are not uncommon in spring, according to Tony Prado of the Delmarva Blood Bank.
"As the spring break season hit for both high schools and colleges, that affected the supply, because high schools and colleges usually account for about one quarter of the blood supply during the school year," Prado said.
All blood types are needed, but O-negative, which is sometimes called the "universal donor," has fallen critically low and triggered the emergency.
"If you're in a car accident, or you suffered some sort of traumatic injury, gun shot or stab injury, and they bring you in and time is of the essence, O-negative is going to be important in being able to transfuse you regardless of your blood type," Prado said.
Turnout at a blood drive in Georgetown was very good Thursday afternoon as nearly 70 Sussex County neighbors heeded the call and scheduled appointments to donate.
"I feel it's my duty to help other people," said George Gwilliam of Millsboro, Del. "I've been healthy most of my life, so if I can help somebody giving blood, either through an accident or disease, I feel that I have to do it."
Rachelle Hill of Laurel, Del. has been a regular donor for the past several years, and said that employers can play a role in encouraging more folks to donate blood.
"They encouraged me to come and they said 'Don't worry how long it takes you today, just donate'," Hill said. "They're very supportive."
To learn more about the Delmarva Blood Bank and for more information on when and where you can donate, visit delmarvablood.org, or call 1 (888) 8-BLOOD-8.
Delmarva Blood Bank can also help you set up a blood drive at your business or organization.