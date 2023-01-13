Squeaky's Café Expands To Washington Inn And Tavern

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The historic Washington Inn and Tavern, in Princess Anne, closed on new years eve. But a new restaurant will open back up.
Next month, diners here will be able to eat at Squeaky's new location across the street at the Washington Inn and Tavern. And while their original location will offer breakfast and lunch menus, the new location will offer a dinner selection.
The owner, Edward Wilks and his wife are excited to expand. He says, "
"It means so much to us because it's such a historic location and it has so much history. We'd be able to add to the history of the business."
Built in 1744, the history of the Washington Inn and Tavern could have been lost if Squeaky's had not stepped in."
"Oh, absolutely. The history would be lost. With all of the efforts that we've put in to continue to have this establishment, they would go by the wayside. I think that would be a huge loss to not only the community but the state and nationally," says Commission President Joey Gardner.
Customers are buying in to the idea as well. "I think that's a wonderful idea and I personally like the historic type buildings. I love this building. I will follow them wherever they go," says Eva Adlis.
Many consider the Washington Inn as the crown jewel of downtown Princess Anne. And they're excited for this old buildings new chapter.
"They have a lot of new exciting plans. We're looking forward to that. I think the town will benefit from people coming in," says Henry Hanna of SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate.
The "Inn" part of the Washington Inn and Tavern is still for sale. The town looks to keep it's history alive with new owners.