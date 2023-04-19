ST. MICHAELS, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has arrested a man for voyeur type crimes in the St. Michaels area. Diego Albarado-Lopez, 30, of St. Michaels, has been charged with several counts of Visual Surveillance of a residence.
On Monday, sheriff’s office patrolmen responded to a residence on Jefferson Avenue for complaints of a “peeping tom.” The officers discovered that the residents had found footage on their home surveillance of a male suspect on their property on April 12th around 12:30 a.m. The video footage allegedly showed the suspect holding his groin area. The man was then identified as Albradao-Lopez.
Police obtained a warrant for Albarado-Lopez and arrested him yesterday. He had a bail review before a judge today at the Talbot County District Court and was held without bond.
Albarado-Lopez faces charges of two counts of Stalking, two counts of Harassment, Trespassing, and Visual Surveillance in a Private Place with Prurient Intent.
According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Albarado-Lopez was arrested in March 2022 for an attempted burglary of the same Jefferson Avenue home. During that incident, Albarado-Lopez was caught by the resident and held until deputies arrived. The public information provided on that incident led to citizen reports of previous peeping tom incidents involving Albarado-Lopez in 2021. He had been reported as peering into the windows of two different residences on those occasions, and later pleaded guilty. He received jail time for those incidents as well 36 months of supervised probation.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has encountered Albarado-Lopez or has additional information to contact the Office at 410-822-1010, sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, talbotsheriff.org, or at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.