ST. MICHAELS, Md. - The Town of St. Michaels has announced an agreement of sale between the Town and non-profit organization Environmental Concern (EC) for EC’s 7.5 acre waterfront property.
The property is adjacent to the San Domingo Creek Park and the town’s nature trail. The town says the sale will allow the waterfront property to be protected from potential development, as well as giving St. Michael’s residents an opportunity to envision a new park.
The purchase price has been announced at $2.9 million.
“This is a win-win agreement for everyone,” says St. Michaels Commissioners President David Breimhurst. “Environmental Concern will achieve its long-time goal of preserving the property, while the town gets to enjoy additional water access and open space along the nature trail. We thank Environmental Concern for bearing with us through months of negotiations.”
St. Michaels says that residents will soon be involved in information gathering sessions to help determine best use of the property.
EC and St. Michaels are reportedly finalizing the details of the sale contract. Once complete, Town Commissioners will consider it for approval at a public meeting where residents can voice their opinions.