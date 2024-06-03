EASTON, MD - The Easton council meeting saw a packed room Monday night, with many attendees showing their support for the LGBTQ community. This turnout was in response to controversial remarks made by Council President Frank Gunsallus at a meeting the previous week. Gunsallus had used LGBTQ banners as an example while discussing his opposition in the use of taxpayer dollars to purchase banners.
"I believe it is antithetical to America. I believe it is a socialist endeavor parading beyond or behind the guise of a social movement," said Gunsallus during last week’s meeting.
In light of these comments, the Delmarva Pride Center encouraged people to attend the meeting and show their support to speak up.
"We live here, we work here, we go to church here, we buy goods here. We participate in the community as a whole. We're a valuable part, just as valuable as any community member, and we want you to see that we are here," said Tina Jones, co-founder of the Delmarva Pride Center.
During the public comment period, Jones says she and supporters would take the opportunity to voice their concerns.
"To talk about how hurtful words can be and how much damage they can do," added Jones.
Eric Levinson, owner of Hummingbird Inn, also planned to attend the meeting.
"To say, listen, if you want to make that statement and you want to say the town shouldn't financially support putting up the banners, that's fine. But then you have to realize that's going to include everything—Christmas parade, St. Patrick's," said Levinson.
When asked about the rally, Councilman Gunsallus say he welcomes the comments.
"I think it's great that they are advocating for their community, to get people to come out and be vocal and show support. I think that's great. That's what America is about, and I will be happy to have people at the meeting. I wish we had people there more often," replied Gunsallus.
The LGBTQ banners were hung around downtown Monday afternoon.