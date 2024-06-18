ELLENDALE - The Sussex County town of Ellendale finds itself in hot water following a state performance audit that revealed widespread mismanagement in its government and fiscal operations.
The audit, which examined the town’s activities from 2019 to 2022, uncovered numerous issues, including improper handling of town finances, inadequate hiring practices, and failure to adhere to the town charter.
The audit detailed a range of issues, such as the lack of background checks for employees, employees signing their own paychecks, poor recordkeeping, accounting errors, and insufficient separation of duties. You can access the full audit below:
The current town council, elected in 2023, inherited these problems and is now working to address them. In a statement, the council said it is actively collaborating with auditors to rectify the issues. They have also hired an accounting firm, a town clerk, and a tax collector to implement robust fiscal management policies. The statement said in part:
“All of whom are working together to implement policy and procedures that will be consistent with strong fiscal management to move Ellendale into the future,”
The statement went on to encourage residents to stay engaged and attend council meetings to stay informed about their ongoing progress on correcting the issues.
The findings have left locals frustrated,
Pastor Mosley Deramous, a lifelong Ellendale resident who recently moved back to the town, expressed his shock and disappointment at the audit’s findings.
“It’s ludicrous. We don’t know anything about this stuff because we’re not active in the town hall meetings and in the community,” Deramous said. “My reaction is I’m upset. I’m upset about it.”
Linda Orlando says it just builds distrust in government,
“It’s totally appalling. You were appointed to be in the office and have integrity and honesty and do things the right way. Unfortunately, it’s just not a good look for the town and the constituents they represent,” she said.