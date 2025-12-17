MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced that counties on the Eastern Shore received a combined total of $6.3 million in grant awards. This comes from Maryland's State Revitalization Programs and will be used for 33 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth on the Eastern Shore.
The six Maryland State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment projects across the state, according to officials. On the Eastern Shore, Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties all received awards.
Some of the projects include:
- Site development for the upcoming inclusive, mixed-use, mixed-income housing development on the former Perdue Agribusiness industrial site within the Planned Redevelopment area of Easton (Easton, Talbot County)
- Removing old, outdated equipment at 4th Street Park and replacing it with an open green space and walking trail for park users (Denton, Caroline County)
- Demolition of the former Wicomico County Library and construction of a new Performing Arts Center including a theater, dance studio, recital hall, classrooms, and support spaces (Salisbury, Wicomico County)
- Rehabilitation of significantly deteriorated owner-occupied properties on Smith Island (Somerset County).
The Fiscal Year 2026 State Revitalization Program awards totaled $69.5 million in all of Maryland. For a full list of awards, they are available here.