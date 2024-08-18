MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a car crash with entrapment that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
On Saturday, August 17th, at approximately 10:20pm, Indian River Volunteer Fire Department and additional emergency units were alerted to a vehicle accident with entrapment on John J. Williams Highway (at the Bay Farm Road intersection).
IRVFC say authorities on scene confirmed a two-vehicle collision with an occupant trapped in one of the vehicles. A rescue unit assist was added to the incident.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a blue Chevrolet Silverado and a Dodge Caravan collided near the intersection of Bay Farm Road. This caused extensive damage to both of the vehicles, as well as an entrapment of one of the occupants in the minivan. Authorities say measures to free the entrapped occupant were pursued.
One person was transported to a nearby medical facility for additional medical attention.
Delaware State Police continue to investigation this incident.