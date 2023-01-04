BERLIN, Md. --- It's out with the old and in with the new. Today Stephen Decatur Middle School opened a new wing that will replace temporary trailers they used as classrooms for years. Principal Lynne Barton says it's a day everyone has been looking forward to for a long time.
"We are thrilled to have 25,000 square feet that just opened today", Barton said. "It took us out of 9 trailers from behind our building that has already been removed. We are thrilled to be under one roof with lots of new spaces and updated technology."
Technology that teachers like Anne Cook are excited to use in their lessons.
"With the Apple TVs we can use our iPads to teach and there are so many applications that we can use to enhance student learning", Cook said. "Since I'm a Geography teacher, we have access to hundreds of maps and apps we can use for interactive mapping and things like that".
And the sense of excitement in the halls resembles the beginning of a new school year.
"Well it was like the first day of school cause one part of them came in a new entrance secondly", Barton said. "Everybody changed lockers so everybody cleaned out before they left. So it was opening day with new lockers and new directions to get from place to place because some other classroom moved spaces as well to make it all fit together."
So with a new year and a new addition, students have new motivation to finish the school year strong.