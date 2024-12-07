ANNAPOLIS, MD - The Stephen Decatur Seahawks won in the 2A State Championship Game, beating the Huntingtown Hurricanes at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
On Saturday night, the Stephen Decatur Seahawks won against the Huntingtown Hurricanes 13-12. Their victory marks back-to-back wins following last year's 21-13 win which marked the school's first ever football state championship in its history.
WBOC spoke to the team's coaches and players on Friday, ahead of their historic achievement.