stephen decatur win.jpg

Photo: Stephen Decatur Seahawks Football

ANNAPOLIS, MD - The Stephen Decatur Seahawks won in the 2A State Championship Game, beating the Huntingtown Hurricanes at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

On Saturday night, the Stephen Decatur Seahawks won against the Huntingtown Hurricanes 13-12. Their victory marks back-to-back wins following last year's 21-13 win which marked the school's first ever football state championship in its history.

WBOC spoke to the team's coaches and players on Friday, ahead of their historic achievement.

