STEVENSVILLE, Md.– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff arrested a man for allegedly stealing clams from a sporting goods business earlier this month.
Deputies responded to Chesapeake Outdoors on Oct. 13 for reports of an outdoor walk-in cooler broken into.
Investigators say surveillance footage shows a suspect using a rope to attach the cooler's door to a truck before pulling the truck away to open the container. The suspect then entered the cooler and removed a bushel bag of razor clams, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Timothy Adams, of Stevensville, and arrested at his home, where deputies say they matched Adams' clothing and truck to surveillance.
A bag of clams was reportedly later found on Adams' property and turned into investigators.
The Sheriff's Office says the total value of the stolen goods and property damage exceeded $5,000.
Adams was committed to the Queen Anne's County Detention Center on no bond for the following charges:
- 2nd Degree Burglary
- 4th Degree Burglary
- Malicious Destruction of Property $1,000+
- Theft Less Than $100