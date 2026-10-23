STEVENSVILLE, Md.– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff arrested a man for allegedly stealing clams from a sporting goods business earlier this month.

Deputies responded to Chesapeake Outdoors on Oct. 13 for reports of an outdoor walk-in cooler broken into.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows a suspect using a rope to attach the cooler's door to a truck before pulling the truck away to open the container. The suspect then entered the cooler and removed a bushel bag of razor clams, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Timothy Adams, of Stevensville, and arrested at his home, where deputies say they matched Adams' clothing and truck to surveillance.

A bag of clams was reportedly later found on Adams' property and turned into investigators.

The Sheriff's Office says the total value of the stolen goods and property damage exceeded $5,000.

Adams was committed to the Queen Anne's County Detention Center on no bond for the following charges:

  • 2nd Degree Burglary
  • 4th Degree Burglary
  • Malicious Destruction of Property $1,000+
  • Theft Less Than $100

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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