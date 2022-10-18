STOCKTON, Md. -- Black bunting hung outside the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday, October 22nd. It was to honor Neil Payne, who served as chief of the fire company for just shy of three decades.
We spoke with people in Stockton, and it was clear how large of an impact Chief Payne had on the community. Shocked, saddened, and surreal were a few of the words used to describe the passing of a person who people say was always willing to lend a helping hand.
One of those people is Hank Thornes. The American Flag in Thornes front yard was flying at half-mast, honoring his longtime friend.
"He was such a good friend," said Thornes. "I don't think there will ever be a chief as good as Neil."
Payne, described by people in the community, was well-liked and just went with the flow. He was easy to get along with and hardworking.
"He was extremely well thought of in the fire community because he was willing to either do the work or see that the work got done," said Margaret Tongue.
Tongue's husband worked at the fire company with Payne. She says Payne was somebody you could always count on.
"He would be there, Johnny on the spot so to speak," said Tongue. "You did know that you could turn to him, and as chief of the fire company, he saw that things got done."
Tongue's close relationship with Payne and his family is one of the reasons she was so heartbroken to hear he passed away.
"Just knowing him, knowing his parents, knowing his wife, his kids, it was beyond belief, it really was," said Tongue.
Paynes death is being felt outside of Stockton as well. The Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company posted a tribute outside of their station. It reads 'rest in peace Chief Neil Payne, Godspeed, we got it from here'.
"He’s gonna be missed so much, from the fire company and everyone else," said Thornes.
A chief and a friend, leaving a lasting impact on his community.
According to Tim Jerscheid, the assistant chief for the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company, a funeral service for Chief Payne is scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company, and is open to the public.