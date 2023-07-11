SNOW HILL, Md. - A Stockton man has been sentenced to 40 years after being convicted of second-degree murder in West Ocean City last year.
According to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Sherronte Robins, 41, was convicted in March on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
The charges stemmed from an incident in January of 2022 in which Robins reportedly stabbed a man in the neck at a West Ocean City motel. At the time, police arrived at the motel to find Nicholas Allen Pittman lying on the ground with a stab wound and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.
Maryland State Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from the motel showing Pittman leaving Robins’ room clutching at his throat and collapsing to the ground. Robins could reportedly be seen throwing something out the window, which police found to be a bloody 10-inch steak knife. Robins, still at the scene, was arrested.
Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau H. Oglesby handed down Robins’ 40-year sentence last week.