WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a man found dead late Monday afternoon in a motel parking lot in West Ocean City.
Police identified as Sherronte Maurice Robins, 40, of Ocean City, Md. Robins was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Monday and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Worcester County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.
Troopers identified the victim as Nicholas Pittman, 37, also of Ocean City. Pittman was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Worcester County Sheriff's Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers deputies responded to a reported assault that had occurred at a motel complex on the 9000 block of Elm Street in West Ocean City. Upon arrival, police found the victim lying in the parking lot unresponsive with evidence of trauma to the neck. EMS responded to the scene and provided medical support. Pittman was pronounced deceased inside the ambulance shortly thereafter.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation assumed the investigation and conducted neighborhood checks and interviews with nearby residents. Police said information developed during the preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and the victim lived together in the motel. Police believe an the two men got into a dispute inside the room where they lived.
State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to conduct scene processing and evidence collection, after a search warrant was obtained. Evidence believed to have been linked to the murder was recovered from the crime scene.
A motive for this crime has not been established at this time, police said.