DEWEY BEACH, DE - The Dewey Beach Police Department is investigating the theft of two Town of Dewey Beach park benches which were located on Coastal Highway.
The first was stolen on August 1, 2022, around 2:40 AM on the Bayside of Coastal Highway, in the area of Clayton St.
The second bench was taken on August 5, 2022, at 5:11 AM from the ocean side of Coastal Highway at the corner of Swedes St. The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information please contact the Dewey Beach Police Department.