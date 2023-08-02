LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges including reckless endangerment after an allegedly stolen gun went off while he was resisting arrest.
Police say that just after midnight on Tuesday, August 1st, police were called to Susan Beach Road in Laurel for reports of a man knocking on doors. Upon arrival, troopers say Jermaine Thomas, 35, of Seaford, was found heavily intoxicated with a concealed gun. Police attempted to take Thomas into custody when, according to them, a struggle broke out.
Thomas’ gun reportedly went off during the scuffle, but luckily no injuries were reported.
A background check of the gun revealed it had been reported as stolen, according to State Police.
Thomas was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $45,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence