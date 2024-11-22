WHALEYVILLE, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen vehicle incident in Whaleyville Friday.
Details are currently limited, but police say the investigation is underway near Shavox Church Road and Nelson Road on November 22nd. Neighbors and drivers are asked to avoid the area for safety and to allow police to conduct the investigation.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a blue jacket. Anyone who has seen anything suspicious or has information related to the investigation is asked to call 410-632-1112.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.