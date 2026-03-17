Road Closed

DELAWARE– DelDOT reported widespread road closures early on March 17 after severe storm damage spread debris across roadways.

The agency's Interactive Traffic Map shows the following roadblocks as of 8:40 a.m.:

Kent County

  • Near Dover: Rose Valley School Road closed in the area of Hazlettville Road around 4:51 a.m.
  • Near Leipsic: Fast Landing Road closed at East Denneys Road around 8:20 a.m.
  • Near Frederica: Fork Landing Road closed at Carpenter Bridge Road due to a tree on power lines around 3:29 a.m.
  • Near Houston: Deep Grass Road closed in the area of Milford Harrington Highway around 5:43 a.m.
  • Near Marydel: Westville Road closed near Mahan Corner Road around 4:48 a.m.

Sussex County

  • Near Lewes: Route 9 closed from Dairy Farm Road to Beaver Dam Road at 1:41 a.m. due to multiple downed utility poles. Wil King Road closed at Kendale Road at 3:33 a.m. and Nassau Road closed near New Road at 5:35 a.m.
  • Near Georgetown: Peterkins Road closed from Evergreen Drive to Haven Drive just after midnight
  • Near Frankford: Daisey Street closed from Railroad Avenue to US 113 due to downed wires at 3:55 a.m.

Live updates are available through DelDOT's website and social media pages.

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Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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