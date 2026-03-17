DELAWARE– DelDOT reported widespread road closures early on March 17 after severe storm damage spread debris across roadways.
The agency's Interactive Traffic Map shows the following roadblocks as of 8:40 a.m.:
Kent County
- Near Dover: Rose Valley School Road closed in the area of Hazlettville Road around 4:51 a.m.
- Near Leipsic: Fast Landing Road closed at East Denneys Road around 8:20 a.m.
- Near Frederica: Fork Landing Road closed at Carpenter Bridge Road due to a tree on power lines around 3:29 a.m.
- Near Houston: Deep Grass Road closed in the area of Milford Harrington Highway around 5:43 a.m.
- Near Marydel: Westville Road closed near Mahan Corner Road around 4:48 a.m.
Sussex County
- Near Lewes: Route 9 closed from Dairy Farm Road to Beaver Dam Road at 1:41 a.m. due to multiple downed utility poles. Wil King Road closed at Kendale Road at 3:33 a.m. and Nassau Road closed near New Road at 5:35 a.m.
- Near Georgetown: Peterkins Road closed from Evergreen Drive to Haven Drive just after midnight
- Near Frankford: Daisey Street closed from Railroad Avenue to US 113 due to downed wires at 3:55 a.m.
Live updates are available through DelDOT's website and social media pages.