Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&