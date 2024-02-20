SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced a temporary road closure on Division Street for a street light installation this week.
The City says Division Street from Circle Avenue to Camden Street will close tomorrow, February 21st through Thursday, February 22nd while the light is installed. Closures are set to begin at 6:30 a.m. and last to 5 p.m., according to City spokesperson Shawn Yonker.
The City asks neighbors to use Market Street or Baptist Street to avoid the single block closure.