Strong Gusts Of Wind And Periods Of Rain Friday Night

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A storm of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind drew some Ocean City visitors outside.
Friday nights weather included strong gusts of wind and heavy periods of rain. Some of those outside said they were here for the cancelled Oceans Calling concert. And even though it was cancelled, they're making the best of the situation.
"People are hanging out. Everybody is like 'oh I wish it would be better' but people still came and they stayed. I mean I know some hotels aren't refundable but some are, so people still decided to come. It's at least warm so you don't have to worry about the wind being 40 degrees. It's enjoyable," says Elisabeth Warner.
Nikki Rod can agree to that statement. She said, "It wasn't so bad a few hours ago, so everybody was having a good time. But it's picked up quite a bit. It's a little cold, its windy, were getting a little wet, but again were trying to make the best of it."
Hurricane Ian has cancelled many events across Delmarva like Oceans Calling and the Hurlock Fall Festival. Those in Ocean City, for the weekend, just hope everyone stays safe. "It's crazy. The waves are just coming up. The sand is pelting and just coming up on the boardwalk. Hopefully the storm doesn't get much worse than this. The only damage done has been my umbrella, but hopefully no one gets hurt in the storm. It's pretty bad with the wind and rain," says Matthew Farmer.
Those heavy periods of rain and wind are expected throughout the weekend. Staying inside and riding the storm out might be the safest suggestion.