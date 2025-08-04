DELMARVA - Strong rip currents continue to churn along Delmarva’s coast, prompting elevated warnings from beach patrols and the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents for Sussex County and a high risk for areas stretching from Worcester County, Maryland, down to Accomack County, Virginia.
Over the weekend and into Monday, lifeguards from Rehoboth to Dewey Beach have been kept busy by the dangerous surf conditions.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol has seen a spike in activity in recent days, working from their new headquarters along the shoreline.
“From up here at the shack, you can actually see where the rip currents are forming, and we can be proactive about it and keep the people away from that area.” said Captain Jeff Giles.
Giles said guards have responded to numerous incidents.
“A lot of calls, we just had couple saves— we do proactive lifeguarding, where the lifeguards recognize that the surf conditions are getting worse and try to keep people away from the rip currents,” said Giles.
He urged beachgoers to know their limits in the water and always swim near a staffed lifeguard stand. The Patrol has also been asking swimmers to only go in waist-deep.
In nearby Dewey Beach, similar issues have taken place. Senior Lieutenant Liam Zolper said the attraction of big waves has turned into life-threatening emergencies.
“We had a save this past weekend, where we had lifeguards and our EMS respond to a victim who got pulled out of a rip current, and after initial assessment was given, the individual began to cough up blood,” Zolper said. “And because of that he was transported to Beebe where he had water in his lungs.”