SALISBURY, Md. - Marylanders gathered at Unity Square in Salisbury today to speak up against the city's proposal to dissolve the City Workers' Union Agreement, which includes city workers, firefighters, and police officers.
The rally was hosted by WPL United, a labor union representing non-supervisory workers at Wicomico Public Library, and AFSCME Maryland Council 3, a labor union representing public service workers across Maryland.
The president of WPL United, Laura Toner, says while Wicomico Public Library workers are not at risk of losing their union agreement, it is important for other local unions to show solidarity and support.
"Workers need to take note when any of our rights are at risk," Toner says. "When we come together, we are stronger than when we are divided."
The proposal was passed through a Salisbury City Council work session on April 13, with Councilmembers April Jackson, Sharon Dashiell, and Melissa Holland voting "yes."
Melissa Holland said in a statement to WBOC at the time that she has concerns about the long-term sustainability of collective bargaining. She said while she "strongly supports" city workers, she also has "a responsibility to the taxpayers to ensure we remain fiscally responsible."
But Toner tells WBOC it is not all about the money. "The key here is that we have a voice at the table, we're able to share our concerns and where improvements need to be made," she says. "Workers who are the experts in the positions that they work are able to bring that knowledge to the table to inform the decisions of their future."
With the proposal to dissolve the bargaining agreement passing a work session, it now needs to be formally voted on in a Salisbury City Council legislative session.