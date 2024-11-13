MILFORD, DE - A new study to assess the feasibility of a multi-use path between Milford and Slaughter Beach is officially kicking off.
As WBOC previously reported, the two communities began discussing plans for a pedestrian and bicycle path to allow for safer passage and a possible boost for the local economies.
On November 13th, Milford and Slaughter Beach officials announced a partnership with the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to launch the Milford-Slaughter Beach Shared Use Path Feasibility Study, with plans to hold public hearings on the potential new path.
“We are excited to work with the City of Milford on this feasibility study to link our towns and provide safer passage for pedestrians, those who are handicapped, and cyclists,” Slaughter Beach Mayor Bob Wood said.
According to project manager Leah Kacanda, the study will examine the viability of the path as well as develop conceptual designs. The study is being funded by federal grants previously awarded to Milford and Slaughter Beach. That grant requires the study be completed by June 2, 2025.
Numerous pop-up events to discuss the proposed path and collect feedback have been scheduled as follows, and the public is encouraged to attend:
-Tuesday, November 19, 4pm-6pm – Gigante International Market (209 NE Front Street, Milford, DE 19963)
-Tuesday, November 19, 6pm-8pm – Memorial Fire Company, Station 89, Slaughter Beach (359 Bay Ave, Milford, DE 19963)
-Saturday, November 23, 9am-1pm – Milford Thanksgiving Market, Milford Riverwalk (103 S Washington Street, Milford, DE 19963)
-Thursday, December 5, 11am-1pm – Redner’s Markets, (28253 Lexus Drive, Milford, DE 19963)
Feedback can also be provided online until December 20th via the project’s website.