MARYLAND - The results of a study on the Chesapeake Bay and its economic impacts as a tourism driver have been released by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism Development. The study was conducted through Rockport Analytics to gain a deeper understanding of the Bay’s role in attracting visitors through its various tours, beaches, waterfront towns, scenic drives, and wildlife programs.
“By understanding what attracts travelers to Maryland, we can be more strategic in our support of tourism-related businesses on and around the Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “Findings from this study can be leveraged to identify potential visitors and create meaningful and compelling campaigns to attract people to the region.”
Among the reported findings of the study was the impressive statistic that 8.9 million visitors flocked to Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay region in 2021 and spent a total $4.2 billion. That level of tourism and income bolstered job growth and retention, supporting almost 60,000 jobs, according to the study. The Real Estate and Rental, Restaurant, and Arts and Entertainment industries saw the largest shares of that economic impact.
Delmarva towns in the Chesapeake Bay Region that saw the largest tourism numbers in 2021 included Salisbury, Easton, and St. Michaels, the report claims.
Total visitor spending in 2021, according to the study, was $137 million in Dorchester County, $65 million in Kent, $27 million in Somerset, $281 million in Talbot, and $197 million in Wicomico. The reported average spend per visitor per trip to the Chesapeake Bay Region was $1,056.
“With more than 11,000 miles of coastline and endless tourism offerings, the Chesapeake Bay proves to be a powerful draw and economic driver for tourism in Maryland,” said Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director of the Office of Tourism Development. ”
The full report can be viewed at the link here.