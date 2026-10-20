Suicide prevention and memorial event planned in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Multiple health departments are teaming up to host the annual Lights in the Night on Oct. 24 at WinterPlace Park.
The Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester County Health Departments are all hosting the free event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park located on Blue Ribbon Road. The event is dedicated to remembering those lost to suicide while supporting families and those striving for mental wellness.
Health officials say the event will include:
- Stories from family members who have lost loved ones and persons with lived experience
- A dance performance by Salisbury Dance Academy
- Access to crisis, support and grief resources
- A walk to honor those lost and still struggling, candle vigil and sharing circle
- Complimentary glow items and refreshments
- A candlelight vigil and time of remembrance will conclude the evening around 7 p.m.
The event will feature a memorial wall. If you would like to share your friend or loved one and a message in remembrance to be displayed at this year’s event and yearly thereafter, you can visit this link: Lights In The Night~Memorial Wall.