DOVER, DE- The holiday season brings more than festivities — flu season is also here, and officials say this year's strain is one of the earliest and strongest they've seen.
This year's variant, a dominant Influenza A strain — Subclade K — also known as the "super flu," accounts for more than half of U.S. cases. According to the CDC, 4.6 million Americans have already been affected, and the outbreak is expected to continue for several months.
Saf Abraham, owner and pharmacist at Forest Pharmacy, said the flu is hitting harder and arriving earlier than usual, marking a fierce start to this year's season.
"I feel it is stronger than ever since we see multiple cases, and we are still in December. So we don't know what's going to happen. But I feel it is stronger than before."
Leena Amin, owner and pharmacist at Camden Pharmacy, said the strain she's seen so far is affecting a wider age range than usual, hitting younger adults more than normal.
"This year, the strain that we're seeing is affecting a lot of adults, like younger kids. I want to say between 20 and 40 years old."
She added that the strain is also causing symptoms similar to COVID, including fever or feeling feverish, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, and fatigue, which is why testing had to be adjusted this year.
"That's why we ordered this new test this year that can detect either COVID or flu, because the symptoms are very similar — upper respiratory infection, and along with some upset stomach."
According to recent data from Delaware Health and Social Services, just over 30,000 people in Kent County had received a flu shot as of November 2025.
With only about 16 percent of the population vaccinated, Abraham emphasized the importance of staying up to date and urged more community members to get their flu shots.
"Since the flu shot changes every year because of the flu itself, some mutations happen. That's why we recommend it every year — because the new shot every year is different than the previous year."
While flu vaccines have been available since late August and are typically recommended around October, Amin said it's not too late to get vaccinated.
"Definitely prevent, get your flu vaccine in a timely manner. It takes about two weeks for any vaccines to be fully effective. So I always suggest that before you have a big gathering or travel, get it two weeks before."
With the holiday season in full swing, Abraham said everyone must do their part to stay safe and help prevent the spread.
"Wash your hands, stay away from anybody getting sick, and take some vitamins that will help. If you would like to wear your mask, that would help as well."
Flu season typically begins in the fall and can last through early spring, with cases often peaking between December and February.
To learn more or get a flu shot, neighbors are encouraged to visit their local pharmacy, call their doctor, or contact other healthcare providers.