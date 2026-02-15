MILTON, Del. - Hundreds of "Survivor" fans flocked to Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton today for a shot to win a trip to the live finale of the show's landmark 50th season in Los Angeles.
CBS crews hid an immunity idol in every state across the country and have been slowly releasing clues for fans to decode in their state.
On Saturday, the clue was released for Delaware.
It read "At Christina's fort by Tidal Flow, in Milton's town where brewers go. A faithful friend meets a creature of the sea, and crafted pours are your reward to be."
Fans figured out the location was Dogfish Head Brewery, and lined up down the block to find the idol and complete the challenge. The event was from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dogfish Head also released a limited-edition beer called Coconut Etiquette only at its Milton location.
The idol hunts have concluded in Maryland and Virginia as well.
The 50th season of Survivor is premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., on WBOC.