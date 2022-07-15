SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with several armed robberies of the Valero Shore Stop and Dunkin Donuts that occurred from October 2021 through December 2021.
Police said that between Oct. 1 and Dec. 20, 2021, officers responded to the Valero Shore Stop, located at 522 W. Stein Highway, for four armed robberies, and to the Dunkin Donuts, located at 500 Bridgeville Highway, for one armed robbery. In all of these incidents, the then-unknown suspect wore a mask to conceal his identity, and display a knife. The suspect would demand money from the clerk and then run away. Through the review of witness statements and video surveillance, it was determined the robberies were committed by the same person.
Through evidence collected from the scenes and other investigative means, detectives with the Seaford Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit were able to conduct a search warrant on Tyshae Williams' Seaford home and collected a DNA sample from him. The DNA evidence was compared and resulted in a positive match.
On Monday, July 11, 2022, a grand jury indicted Williams and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Thursday, July 14, Seaford police arrested Williams, who was charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, five counts of possession of deadly weapon during commission of a felony, five counts of possession of deadly weapon by person prohibited, five counts of carrying concealed deadly weapon, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Williams was arraigned at Superior Court in Sussex County and committed to SCI on a $100,000 cash bond.