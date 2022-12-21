FRUITLAND, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a theft at a Food Lion.
Fruitland police say they need help identifying a suspect who stole money from a Food Lion on Nov. 17. According to police, the suspect entered the Food Lion and requested to send $2,900 to Western Union. Police say the suspect issued the cashier $3,000. Police say once the cashier counted it, the suspect asked for the money back to recount it and removed $1,100 from the stack when the cashier wasn't paying attention.
The cashier failed to recount before finishing the transaction, putting Food Lion at a loss of $1,100.
Anyone with information should contact the Fruitland Police Department at 410-548-2803.