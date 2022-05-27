BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A 24-year-old Bridgeville man is facing drug and traffic charges following a DUI crash, authorities said.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, troopers responded to the area of Sharps Mill Road in Greenwood for a single-vehicle crash.
Troopers said that when they arrived at the scene, they found drug paraphernalia and money inside Ahjalik Davis' vehicle. Police said the investigation revealed that Davis was under the influence of an unknown substance, and he was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of Davis' vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2.79 grams of suspected cocaine, two packages of suspected Suboxone, approximately 2.457 grams of suspected heroin, and over $1,600 of suspected drug proceeds, according to police.
A computer check also revealed that Ahjalik’s license was suspended. Ahjalik refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Ahjalik was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
- Driving Under the Influence of a Drug
- Inattentive Driving
Ahjalik was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $35,250 secured bond.