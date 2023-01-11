SEAFORD, De. -- On Sunday, January 8th, Delaware State Police responded to a complaint of suspicious activity. DSP, along with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare, rescued 14 dogs from the 26000 block of Lonesome Road.
One of the dogs died from injuries, while the other 13 are being cared for at various Brandywine Valley SPCA locations across Delaware.
Samuel Foreman, age 44, Timothy Whaley, age 44, Bryon Briddell, age 35, Kevin Land, age 47, and Glenn White, age 36, have all been arrested in connection.
OAW has charged all defendants with one count each of: Title 11 - 1326 (000A) Felony: Own, possess, keep, or use of an animal for fighting. Title 11 - 1326 (000B) Felony: Present at a building/shed/room/yard for animal fight, and Title 11 - 1325 (00B4) Felony: Cruelly or unnecessary kills or injuries to any animal.
Each face the possibility of up to three years in prison for animal cruelty, a class F felony, and up to a five year sentence for animal fighting, a class E felony.
The defendants posted bail on an $18,000 secured bond from Sussex Correctional Institution. Part of the bail conditions say the men cannot have any contact, possession, or ownership of any animals.
The investigation is ongoing.
After the incident, SPCA officials told WBOC the three dogs at the Georgetown facility were immediately treated by an emergency vet, and we are told the dogs are improving.
In Seaford, where this is all said to have happened, neighbors are still shocked.
Sandra Mills, who lives on Lonesome Road, said she had no idea anything was going on until a neighbor called her.
"He called me on the phone, stay in, lock your doors, because he said there was police men looking for him, because they had ran away and they were searching for them in the woods and there was helicopters out there," said Mills.
Mills said a dog fighting ring, happening in her neighborhood, is baffling.
"I was very surprised that was going on around here," said Mills.
The SPCA did say for dogs that were forced to fight, the injuries are fairly standard.
"We saw multiple lacerations to the front two legs, neck, face, one of the dogs came in with some pretty severe swelling on the muzzle," said Michael Bricker.
Bricker, Director of Operations for Brandywine Valley SPCA, said those injuries, however, did not match the dogs attitude, and the vets that cared for the dogs could not say enough good things.
"Heads were in their laps and they were asking for attention and wiggly and just not what you would think about after, you know, what they had to deal with," said Bricker.
While the dogs are improving, Bricker said it's news you never want to hear.
"It's hard to get that call, but right after I was able to see all the good things that came from it and actually meet the dogs involved," said Bricker. "That made me feel better and I'm sure it's going to make everyone else feel better when they get to meet them."
Now, the hope is people step in to foster these dogs.
"We have five that resulted in pretty serious injuries that are going to be in our care for a while, and they would heal so much faster in somebody's home, out of the stress of the shelter and back in a more normal environment," said Bricker.
The SPCA said it has the dogs medical exams, detailed notes and pictures, so after a 10-day quarantine period, they will be up for adoption.