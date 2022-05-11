SMYRNA, Del.- A suspected drug dealer is facing numerous drug and firearms charges following a police raid on his home.
Smyrna police said that over the last several months, detectives identified 42-year-old Ralph Rhoades, of Smyrna, as a drug dealer operating out of his home on the 600 block of Lexington Avenue.
Smyrna police detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for the property, and on Tuesday, May 10, the department's SWAT, with the assistance of the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, Kent County paramedics and the DEA, executed this warrant.
Rhoades was taken into custody without incident inside of the home. Two juveniles were also found in the residence, and they were released to responsible guardians.
Police said that during the search, officers located the following evidence:
- 28.6 grams of methamphetamine
- 82.6 grams of powder cocaine
- 228 grams of marijuana
- 35 Dextroamphetamine pills
- Three MDMA doses
- More than $2,400 of suspected drug proceeds
- Two firearms Rhoades is prohibited from possessing, along with several rounds of ammunition
Rhoades was charged with possession of firearm during commission of felony, four counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, two counts possession of controlled substance in tier 3 quantity, two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, maintaining a drug property, and multiple other counts to include endangering the welfare of a child.
Rhoades was committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $302,000 cash bond pending a future court hearing.