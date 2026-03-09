GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy announced two of their high school students medaled at the 2026 Sussex County Science Fair at Delaware Technical College on March 6.
Sophomore Eva Navitskaya earned first place with her computer science project, titled "Using Reinforcement Learning to Speed Up Drug Discovery." Junior Jack Thomas received second place for his math project, "The Effects of Arm Slot Angle on Pitching Performance."
All county students grades six through 12 are eligible to participate in the science fair, where students are required to carry out a research project in math, science, or engineering. Students do preliminary research, keep an experimental journal, carry out the project, and write a paper. Then, it culminates in a poster describing the project and findings, and an oral defense in front of judges.
Navitskaya and Thomas are both now eligible to compete at Delaware Valley Regional Science Fair, held in Philadelphia, at the end of the month. The regional science fair is a pipeline to the International Science and Engineering Fair.
Congratulations to all the competitors.