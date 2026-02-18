SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $1 million in funding through the fiscal year 2026 Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill to support affordable homeownership initiatives in the region.
The funding is part of a Congressionally Directed Spending project requested by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and is expected to help expand access to affordable housing across Sussex County.
“We are elated to receive this funding, which will provide critical assistance and allow us to continue creating access to affordable housing opportunities in Sussex County,” said Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.
Organization officials said previous Congressionally Directed Spending support in 2022 and 2024 has already had a significant impact on local housing efforts. Those funds have helped power the current and future construction of 25 affordable homes in communities including Milford, Seaford, Milton, Greenwood, Laurel and Bridgeville. Funding awarded in 2023 also helped the nonprofit purchase land intended for future affordable housing development.
The FY26 allocation is expected to help fund the construction of an additional 10 to 15 homes, allowing the organization to continue serving low- and moderate-income residents and expanding access to safe and stable housing.
“It truly cannot be understated how much of an impact this will have on Sussex County,” Gilmore said. “CDS funding has helped us build over 200 homes in our community since our organization began, and now we can start building the next 200.”
The FY26 Congressionally Directed Spending package was passed by Congress and signed into law by the president on Feb. 3. The grant will be administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.