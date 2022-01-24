GEORGETOWN, Del. - Authorities are still looking for the men who shot and killed two people inside a Sussex County restaurant. People are trying to make sense of the tragedy.
The El Napolito Restaurant in Georgetown was closed Monday and boards cover the front doors and an eerie silence prevails outside.
On Saturday night, the two men were shot dead inside El Napolito. Delaware State Police say a group of men, who cause a disturbance, were asked to leave the restaurant. Police say two of the men came back and shot and killed two patrons.
News of the restaurant shooting since shockwaves through the community.
”It’s crazy the way things are going. The violence is increasing around here and we need to do something about that. I’m very shocked about it because this is a small restaurant and things like this are escalating out of proportion,” says Roger Defrietas.
On Monday, police identified the two victims as 31-year-old, Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez of Georgetown, and 28-year-old, Honorio Velasquez of Bridgeville. Stacey San Miguel knew of one of the victims and is in disbelief.
”It’s definitely a very unfortunate situation. It’s very sad and heartbreaking, especially knowing one of the people that died. I just hope they are able to find answers soon. I also hope stuff like this doesn’t happen anymore,” says San Miguel.
Delaware State Police say no suspects have been arrested in the case remains ongoing.