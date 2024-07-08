LEWES, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested for felony theft and attempted theft from vehicles in the Angola area on Friday.
On June 11th, Delaware State Police began investigating a theft and attempted theft from vehicles in the Angola area near Lewes. Officials learned that an unknown suspect had gone through vehicles in the neighborhoods of Angola Beach and Estates, Bayridge Crossing, and The Cove. These thefts occurred between June 11th and June 14th.
DSP also say that the suspect trespassed on several properties in the neighborhoods.
Detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old William Rodenbaugh of Lewes, Delaware.
On Friday, July 5th, detectives arrested Rodenbaugh. He was charged with the below crimes and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. However, Delaware State Police say he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an existing active warrant.
- Attempt to Commit Theft under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62
- Theft under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62
-Attempt to Commit Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts