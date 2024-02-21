SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware State Police arrested 41-year old Lee Books following a pursuit through Sussex County Tuesday.
Troopers say this is Books’ fifth DUI arrest.
A patrolling officer reportedly saw Books swerving off the road in a black Ford Explorer as he drove westbound on John J. Williams Highway near Banks Road shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.
The officer said Books then failed to pull over for a traffic stop.
Police pursued Books from Millsboro to Bridgeville, during which time they say he committed multiple traffic violations.
Officers deployed tire deflation devices to hinder the Explorer, which then stopped on South Main Street in Bridgeville.
Books and a female passenger were taken into custody without further incident, according to a press release.
A search of Books and the Explorer revealed the following:
- Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with a 15-inch barrel
- Brass knuckles
- 6-inch fixed-blade knife
- Woman’s wallet containing drug paraphernalia
- Additional drug paraphernalia
- Approximately 56.57 grams of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
Police say the passenger was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia before being released.
Books was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $36,415 cash bond after being charged with the following:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – Three counts
- Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Eight counts
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Numerous Traffic Violations