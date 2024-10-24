Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&