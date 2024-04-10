sussex tech high school

Photo: Delaware State Police

GEORGETOWN, DE.- A high school student in Georgetown is facing drug charges.

Delaware State Police say they arrested a 17-year-old at Sussex Tech after drugs were found in his car around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. They say staff told the School Resource Officer a smell of marijuana was coming from a student's car.

Authorities say a search found about six grams of marijuana, about 21 grams of individually packaged marijuana, a metal scale, and drug paraphernalia. 

He was taken to Troop 4 and charged with:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released to a guardian.

His identity was not released by state police.

