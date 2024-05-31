MILLSBORO, DE - The Millsboro Fire Company responded to a vehicle crash into a local Hardee’s fast food restaurant Friday.
According to the Fire Company, first responders arrived on the scene of the crash on Dupont Blvd on May 31st to find an SUV had crashed into the building. EMS also arrived on scene to evaluate two patients at the scene.
Fire Company crews then cleaned the scene of debris and pulled the SUV back from the building.
The Millsboro Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the Millsboro Fire Company. The cause of the crash and the status of the patients was not immediately clear.