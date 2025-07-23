LEWES, DE — Swim advisories were issued Tuesday at two beaches in Sussex County after water tests showed elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria, a fecal indicator bacteria, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
Advisories were posted at Herring Point Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and Savannah Beach in Lewes. The advisory at Herring Point remains in effect until Thursday. The advisory at Savannah Beach has since expired.
Despite the advisory, earlier today crowds still made their way to Savannah Beach, and some in the water,
“We’re used to lakes where they close the beaches all the time for high fecal counts, and if they didn’t close the beach we’re not too worried about it,” said Rebecca Connelly.
Beachgoers arriving at the shoreline were met with advisory signs, including posted QR codes with links to more information.
“We’re trying to take as many steps as possible to educate the public and our residents about what’s actually going on,” said Lewes Beach Patrol Captain Strohm Edwards. “We have our QR codes here in English and Spanish that will take you to a government website that explains the water testing.”
While the advisories are not beach closures, swimming is not recommended during elevated bacteria conditions. Children, seniors, and individuals with certain medical conditions are most at risk for illness.
Captain Edwards said this is the first such advisory he's seen at Lewes beaches since he started four years ago, but noted that similar advisories are not uncommon along the coast. Earlier this month, similar warnings were put up in Rehoboth Beach before right before the Fourth of July.
“We’re always gonna meet the highest level of safety for our people and our staff so we don’t have any issues,” Edwards said. “We don’t want anyone to get sick.”