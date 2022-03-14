EASTON, Md. - It was around 10am Monday morning that the 300 pound Talbot Boys statue was hoisted off the pedestal it sat on since 1916.
Crowds gathered outside of the courthouse, mostly in favor of the statue's removal.
"It's been a long time coming. A little bit of accountability here today in terms of seeking justice on our courthouse lawn," said Richard Potter, President of Talbot County's NAACP.
Harriette Lowery says her late husband Eric wanted to see the statue go. In fact, he played a part in getting the Frederick Douglass statue placed adjacent to the Talbot Boys.
Harriette says she had to be there to see this moment for her husband.
"It means a lot. It means a lot because of how he felt about it," Lowery said.
While Talbot County Councilman Pete Lesher says he was moved to see the statue come down, Lesher says he hears those who did not want this day to come.
"I remain open to what should, if anything replace this monument in the future. We certainly haven't precluded anything in the future," Lesher said.
The statue is being transferred into the possession of the Cross Keys Battlefield near Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The foundation says it will place the statue on display with dignity.
The Talbot Boys saga has been ongoing for years, with the current back and forth beginning in 2015.
The Talbot County Council has voted numerous times against removing the statue.
In September of 2021, the Council voted 3 to 2 in favor of moving the statue to Virginia.
That was a result of a resolution put forth by Councilman Frank Divilio.
Divilio said he found a new home because he could not find anywhere in Talbot County that would accept the statue.
"Preserve Talbot History" and others in support on keeping the statue argue that is not true.
The group argues there were viable options for the statue to stay in Maryland.
The "Move the Monument" coalition paid the 80 thousand dollars needed to move the statue.