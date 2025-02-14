TALBOT COUNTY -- Members of Talbot County Public Schools' Board of Education discussed dress codes within the district at their meeting on Wednesday, February 12th. Uniforms were brought up as a possibility by board members at the meeting.
Officials at the meeting said the discussion stems from some administrators feeling as if they're often policing students on intricacies in terms of dress code. Uniforms were brought up as a possible solution, along with general dress code reform.
WBOC spoke with multiple parents, grandparents, and neighbors Friday about the uniform proposal.
Gloria Waninger in Easton said she thinks it's a great idea.
"The kids might not like them, but then they don't have to worry about what they're gonna wear," Waninger said. "You just get up and put it on."
Barabara Tarman, also in Easton, said it would level the playing field.
"Some people can afford very expensive things, others cannot," Tarman said. "With a uniform, you can't tell the difference."
Dondre Phoenix, who has grandkids in the district, also said it might help eliminate some bullying. However, he also thought it could stifle kids' creativity.
"Some kids get really creative with their outfits, so it kind of takes away that individuality with the kids," Phoenix said.
Board members at the Wednesday meeting said they would not make any decisions about uniforms without first consulting people within the district, as well as community members.