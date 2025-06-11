EASTON, MD — Talbot County Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to remove a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) statement from the county’s employee handbook, citing concerns about losing federal funding tied to infrastructure projects.
The decision comes as the county undertakes a major expansion at Easton Airport — a project that relies heavily on federal grants.
“It’s always been fiscal in nature,” said Councilman Dave Stepp of the decision. “Just our airport alone, for example — the federal grant portion of that represents $46.8 million out of a total of $52 million and change.”
Stepp said the proposal to remove the DEI language was first discussed in February but failed to pass in March. That changed after a recent letter from U.S. Transportation Secretary in April,
“We received a letter from the secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, that basically said if we have any DEI policies, it goes against the parameters of the grant,” Stepp said. “So we finally got it pushed through this time."
While county leaders emphasized the move was financially motivated, some residents expressed concern over the message the vote might send.
“We have one of the most diverse communities in Maryland,” said Patti Brennan in Easton. “It’s a great community to live in, and everyone should have access to the support they need.”
Although, Brennan says she does believe the county will continue to embrace the values, “I was disappointed to see the decision — but I believe it does not change the commitment to make sure there’s equity and accessibility to all services, all needs, and all care for everyone in Talbot County and Easton.”