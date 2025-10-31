TALBOT COUNTY, Md. -- Talbot County officials say they’re stepping up to help residents feeling the effects of the ongoing federal government shutdown and the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
About 636 county residents work for the federal government, and another 3,700 rely on SNAP benefits each month. With the shutdown dragging on, local leaders are focused on keeping families supported through community partnerships.
“Talbot County has always stepped up to care for its own,” said County Council President Chuck Callahan. “We know this will affect many of our friends and neighbors, and we’re ready to work together to make sure no one falls through the cracks.”
The County Council has requested $150,000 in additional CARES Act funds, pending state approval, to help the Neighborhood Service Center and St. Michaels Community Center meet growing needs for food and household assistance.
The county also recently supported the expansion of St. Vincent de Paul’s facility, which opened earlier this month to serve more residents in need.
The Talbot Family Network is coordinating with local organizations to connect residents with resources. “Our partnerships help us take quick action and get people the support they need,” said Nancy Andrew, the group’s executive director.
The Talbot Hunger Coalition reports that nine food pantries and three meal providers now serve nearly 3,000 people each week, or more than 12,000 a month. Larger pantries often face monthly costs up to $10,000, even with community fundraisers like Empty Bowls, which raised $42,000 in February.
The Department of Social Services distributes roughly $600,000 in SNAP benefits each month to more than 2,000 households.
More assistance -- including financial aid, mental health services, and family resources -- is available through the Healthy Talbot website.
Talbot county encourages those who want to help to donate to local food banks and pantries, volunteer with food and meal programs, and check in on neighbors affected by the shutdown.
“Even a simple text or visit can make a difference,” Callahan said. “When times get tough, Talbot County shows up for each other.”
For more information, visit healthytalbot.org/shutdown-response or the state’s resource page at response.maryland.gov/federalpublicservants.