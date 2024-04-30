TALBOT COUNTY, MD - The health department and Richard Taylor partnered with the sheriff's office to purchase LifeVac Anti-Choking devices.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says the devices will be equipped in their office and patrol vehicles.
Sheriffs say LifeVac Anti-Choking Devices are a non-invasive airway clearance device that have been implemented in thousands of police departments worldwide and have been proven reliable. In the coming weeks, Deputies will receive training on the use of these devices and all patrol vehicles will be equipped with a LifeVac device.