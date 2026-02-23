EASTON, MD - Blizzard conditions Sunday night into Monday morning left Talbot County blanketed in snow, though less than originally projected for the Midshore.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service, snowfall in Easton totaled 4.5 inches. Road conditions were poor early in the morning, but crews made quick work of Route 50 and moved onto residential streets before the sun came up.
“The snow is heavy this time because it's so wet,” Jimmy Burke said as he was shoveling the first patch of snow from the sidewalk outside his home in Easton. " Last time, because there was so much ice on top, it was so much harder to get out of the way and then of course it was so brutally cold right after that.”
Thousands across Delmarva lost power due to the storm. Talbot County fared better than many, with around 8,2000 outages according to Choptank Electric and Delmarva Power.
By midday, some of the slush on plowed roadways was already melting away. Not everyone in Easton was pleased that the worst of the snowfall spared the area.
"I guess I thought it was going to be a little worse,” Mark Stevens said. “Maybe have the day off, but yeah, the roads aren't really too ba,d and it wasn't too bad to clean off my car."
Strong winds and heavy snowfall led to downed trees across the midshore, which meant a busy day for Joey Harding with Harding’s Tree Experts.
"Nasty and dangerous,” Harding said. “ I mean, can't get up and down a lot of driveways because trees are across the driveways, so we're out trying to straighten them up."