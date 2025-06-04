TALBOT COUNTY, MD– County officials will introduce the 2026 Comprehensive Planning Process with a public kickoff meeting today.
Comprehensive plans outline growth and operational goals for the next decade. Talbot County's current version requires updating this year after passing in 2016.
The meeting takes place in the Talbot County Courthouse Bradley Meeting Room following this morning's Planning Commission meeting, expected to end around 10:30 a.m.
Those unable to attend in person can watch virtually.
Community members can continue providing input via survey through June 18 and follow along with the process at engage.talbotcountymd.gov/compplan.
Public comment for future listening sessions can be sent to CompPlanComments@talbotgov.org.